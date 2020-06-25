https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Kolenbrander-was-a-diversified-athlete-15364962.php
Kolenbrander was a diversified athlete
BALDWIN - Robert Watkins has coached a lot of talented and diversified athletes over the years and recalls Ryan Kolenbrander as being among them.
He coached Kolenbrander in football and basketball. Kolenbrander was also a baseball player and bowler.
As a senior, Kolenbrander was coming off of shoulder surgery, Watkins recalled. In football, he played quarterback and receiver.
"Ryan had a high motor and it seems like he never got tired which gave him the edge on a lot of people, especially third and fourth quarter," Watkins said.
Kolenbrander was usually a standout in each sport and among the team's top athletes.
