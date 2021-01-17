Kochera scores 26, William & Mary rallies past Drexel 69-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Kochera scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime as William & Mary came from nine points down to defeat Drexel 69-64 on Sunday.

Kochera shot 14 for 16 from the line, making 11 free throws in the last 3:17 as the Tribe (4-6, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) clawed back with a 14-0 run.

Drexel ( 6-5, 1-3) had taken a 61-52 lead on a James Butler layup with four minutes remaining but did not score another field goal.

Luke Loewe had 16 points and six rebounds for William & Mary, which ended its four-game road losing streak. Yuri Covington added seven rebounds. Mehkel Harvey had three blocks.

Mate Okros had 17 points for the Dragons, Butler added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 4 points and 11 assists.

Drexel thumped William & Mary 82-58 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com