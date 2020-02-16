Knight scores 33 as William & Mary halts Delaware win streak

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nathan Knight powered William & Mary with his NCAA-leading 21st double-double, scoring 33 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as the Tribe rallied after halftime to topple Delaware 81-77 on Saturday.

The Blue Hens, had entered on a seven=game win streak, longest current streak in the Colonial Athletic Association, and were up by seven at the half. William & Mary (18-10, 10-5) opened the second half on a 15-2 run for a 51-45 lead.

.The Blue Hens (19-7, 9-4) grabbed it back with a 14-2 run before William & Mary asserted control late.

Delaware's Ryan Allen scored on a 3-pointer, cuttiing the gap to four, stole the ball from Knight but missed from 3-point range and fouled, sending the Tribe's Quinn Blair to the line with 29 seconds left.

Blair added 13 points and Bryce Barnes and Andy Van Vliet each had 12 for the Tribe.

Nate Darling scored 36 points with five 3-pointers and made all 11 free throws to lead Delaware. Collin Goss had 10 points for the Blue Hens while Kevin Anderson added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Tribe improve to 2-0 against Delaware this season. William & Mary defeated Delaware 77-68 on Jan. 16.

William & Mary plays Towson on the road on Thursday. Delaware faces Northeastern at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com