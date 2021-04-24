Knicks extend winning streak to 9, beat Raptors 120-103 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer April 24, 2021 Updated: April 24, 2021 3:50 p.m.
1 of8 New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24,2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) blocks the shot of New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New York Knicks center Taj Gibson (67) grabs a rebound against Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24,2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the basket against New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 24,2021, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 31 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Barrett added 25 points and 12 boards, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 120-103 on Saturday for their ninth straight victory.
Derrick Rose scored 19 points for the Knicks, who are on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season, when they won the Atlantic Division title in what was their last playoff appearance.