Kluber gets 100th win, Yankees sweep Tigers to reach .500 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 4:43 p.m.
1 of12 New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 New York Yankees starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka celebrates after his RBI-double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka watches his RBI-double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jose Urena throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Detroit Tigers right fielder Robbie Grossman grabs a sacrifice fly hit by New York Yankees' Brett Gardner during the second inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum, left, throws his helmet after striking out during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Detroit Tigers' Wilson Ramos, left, slides safely into third past New York Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu during the third inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Kluber handcuffed Detroit batters to gain his 100th career win with his most dominant performance since 2018, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 2-0 Sunday to complete their first series sweep this season and get back to .500.
Kluber (2-2) looked like the pitcher who won AL Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and 2017, before injuries wrecked his 2019 and 2020 seasons.