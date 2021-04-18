Kings snap 9-game losing streak, beat Mavericks 121-107 April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 10:19 p.m.
1 of11 Sacramento Kings guard Delon Wright, center, battles Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, left, and forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) for a loose ball during the half of a NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) battles Sacramento Kings forward Chris Silva (30) for space during the half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) battles past Sacramento Kings forward Chris Silva (30) during the half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, battles Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless, right, for space during the first half of a NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half of a NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) attempts to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) attempts to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Nicolo Melli (44) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Dallas. Brandon Wade/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DALLAS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Harrison Barnes added 24 and Terence Davis II 23 as the Sacramento Kings snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 121-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.
Barnes scored 11 in the third quarter as the Kings built a 21-point lead midway through the period. Sacramento, which never trailed, held off a late Dallas run that cut the lead to six with 3½ minutes left.