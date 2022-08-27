Kim, Myers lead Padres past Royals 13-5 DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 12:25 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 13-5 on Friday night.
Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise's first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.