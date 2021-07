ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Benjamin Kikanovic scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute and the San Jose Earthquakes played to a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Kikanovic took Shea Salinas’ pass at the left corner of the 18-yard box and drove unchecked to the goal for a right-footed finish for the Earthquakes (3-7-2).