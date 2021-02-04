Kentucky lawmakers advance historical horse racing bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday to prevent the unplugging of historical racing betting machines that have turned into lucrative ventures for the state's horse tracks.

The measure cleared the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee and heads to the full Senate, where its prospects are bolstered by the support of Senate President Robert Stivers and Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer. In the House, the bill is backed by Speaker David Osborne, but opponents could mount a strong resistance.

The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky's Supreme Court to rule that at least some forms of the slots-like historical horse racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law.

Supporters say the wagering operations generate crucial revenue to support the state's renowned horse industry — benefiting tracks, horse farms, support businesses and tourism.

“We’re supposed to set the standard,” horse trainer Tom Drury told the committee. "We’re supposed to be the ones at the head of the table. And right now we’re struggling. The smaller tracks are really struggling. The smaller trainers are struggling.”

The Family Foundation, a conservative group opposed to expanded gambling, warned the legal problems for the machines wouldn't end with the bill's passage. The group says a change to Kentucky's constitution is needed to make the operations legal.