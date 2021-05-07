Kaprizov scores in OT as Wild beat Ducks 4-3 BRIAN HALL, Associated Press May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 11:05 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored 17 seconds into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Kaprizov, the rookie sensation with 27 goals this season, snapped a quick shot that was stopped by Anaheim goalie John Gibson, but drove the net and found the puck on a rebound and easily scored with Gibson unable to recover.