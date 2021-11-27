Kalscheur leads Iowa State to 78-59 rout of No. 9 Memphis DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press Nov. 27, 2021 Updated: Nov. 27, 2021 12:17 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur scored 30 points and led Iowa State to a 78-59 win over No. 9 Memphis in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game on Friday night.
Kalscheur was named MVP of the tournament. Tristan and Aljaz Kunc each scored 11 points for the Cyclones (6-0), who led by five points at halftime and increased their advantage to as much as 25 in the second half.
Written By
DENIS P. GORMAN