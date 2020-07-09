Juron Johnson recalls glory days in football and track

Juron Johnson (left) is congratulated by former Baldwin athletic director Shawn Williams for recognition two years ago at a Baldwin alumni basketball game. (Star file photo) Juron Johnson (left) is congratulated by former Baldwin athletic director Shawn Williams for recognition two years ago at a Baldwin alumni basketball game. (Star file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Juron Johnson recalls glory days in football and track 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN - Juron Johnson was the oldest of three brothers who were football and track standouts at Baldwin. Juvon and Juson were his younger brothers.

Juron currently lives in Grand Rapids.

He was a standout running back in the early 1990s for Ferris State. He graduated in 1990 from Baldwin and was All-State in football and track. He also played basketball. He said his best sport is a tossup between track and football.

"They're both equally my favorite sport," Johnson said.

He was a state champ in the 100 and 200 meters and relays.

There were plenty of track memories for Johnson. Participating in the Junior Olympics in West Virginia was a highlight.

He was a running back and linebacker in football.

At Ferris in 1992, Johnson was a leading running back for a team which won the conference title and made it to the second round of the playoffs.

Johnson enjoyed playing in the annual summer alumni games during Troutarama weekend.