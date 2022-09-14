Judge stays at 57 HR, Yanks beat Boston 5-3 for 2-game sweep JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 10:27 p.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge didn’t homer and Gleyber Torres only sorta did on Wednesday night to lead the AL East-leading New York Yankees past the Boston Red Sox 5-3, completing a two-game sweep.
A day after homering twice to reach 57 for the season — four short of Roger Maris’ AL record — Judge went 1 for 4 with a walk. He singled in the fifth after Aaron Hicks reached on an error, putting runners on first and second.