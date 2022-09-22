Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 11:34 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge fell a few feet short of a record-tying 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive caught just in front of the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch their sixth straight playoff berth.
Judge had walked three times and struck out once before he came to the plate with the score tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on its feet for every pitch, and Judge drove a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just to the right of straightaway center.