Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes to help Bills beat Miami 37-20

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles for yards, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles for yards, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes to help Bills beat Miami 37-20 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score Sunday to help the Buffalo Bills complete a season sweep of the Miami Dolphins by winning 37-20.

Allen’s TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.

Miami couldn’t keep up against Buffalo’s smothering defense. The Bills totaled a season-high seven sacks and allowed only 23 yards rushing.

The victory gave the Bills (7-3) their best 10-game record since 1999, but they won for only the second time in the past four games.

Miami (2-8) lost to Buffalo for the fourth time in the past five meetings.

Allen went 21 for 33 for 256 yards without a sack or turnover, and his passer rating of 117.7 was a career high. He extended his streak of passes without an interception to 163.

Brown finished with nine receptions for 137 yards, both season highs. The Bills netted a season-best 424 yards, and their point total was also a season high.

The Bills scored on their first four possessions to take a 16-0 lead, and at that point they enjoyed a 211-24 advantage in total yards.

Jakeem Grant scored for the Dolphins on a 101-yard kickoff return — his fourth career kick or punt return for a score. Grant also scored on a 7-yard run on a jet sweep.

DeVante Parker set up Miami’s first touchdown by turning a short pass into a 50-yard gain.

RISKY BUSINESS

The gamble worked but didn’t pay off when Dolphins rookie coach Brian Flores tried an onside kick late in the second quarter after his team scored to trail 16-7.

Kicker Jason Sanders recovered. But on the next play, receiver Allen Hurns lost a fumble at the Buffalo 25.

INJURIES

Dolphins: WR Gary Jennings (shoulder) missed the second half. ... S Bobby McCain (shoulder) left the game in the third quarter. ... T Julien Davenport (right knee) left in the fourth quarter.

Bills: T Ty Nsekhe (right ankle) was carted off the field in the third quarter. ... S Siran Neal (concussion) sat out the second half.

UP NEXT

The Bills play host to the Broncos next Sunday. Denver hasn’t won in Buffalo since 2007.

Next Sunday the Dolphins will play at Cleveland for the first time since 2013.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine.