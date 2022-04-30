Josh Allen's presence felt during Bills draft weekend JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press April 30, 2022 Updated: April 30, 2022 8:52 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s presence is apparent no matter where you turn in Buffalo these days. The NFL draft this weekend was no different.
While Allen spent Friday night watching the NHL Buffalo Sabres’ season finale in a suite with several teammates, including first-round pick Kaiir Elam, the quarterback’s influence was felt a 20-minute drive away at the Bills’ headquarters.
