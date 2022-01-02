Jones scores 24 as Stanford beats Washington State 82-44 CHRIS MITCHELL, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 5:02 p.m.
1 of12 Washington State head coach Kamie Ethridge directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Stanford guard Haley Jones grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Washington State center Bella Murekatete, right, grabs a rebound against Stanford forward Francesca Belibi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots over Washington State guard Krystal Leger-Walker (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, right, shoots over Stanford guard Lexie Hull during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Washington State guard Krystal Leger-Walker (4) grabs a rebound against Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Stanford guard Lexie Hull, right, fights for control of a rebound against Washington State center Bella Murekatete during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Haley Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as No. 2 Stanford pounded Washington State 82-44 on Sunday, extending its all-time record to 70-0 against the Cougars.
Kiki Iriafen scored 13 points and Hannah Jump and Fran Belibi added 10 points each for short-handed Stanford (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12), which did not drop in the rankings after losing at No. 1 South Carolina 65-61 in its previous game on Dec. 21.