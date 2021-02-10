Jones scores 24, No. 13 Texas outlasts Kansas State 80-77

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 24 points and No. 13 Texas held off Kansas State 80-77 on Tuesday night.

Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.

Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats (5-16, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight. Kansas State hasn't won since Dec. 29.

Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats.

Texas' Matt Coleman III missed a dunk after a steal by Jones in the final minute but converted four straight free throws down the stretch.

The Longhorns tied a season high with 13 3-pointers, making their first six attempts and finishing at 56.5% from beyond the arc. Kansas State was also solid from 3-point range, making 9 of 22 (40.9%), and both teams shot 26 for 51 (51%) overall.

Brown was limited by foul trouble in the second half. He was given a technical early in the period for his fourth foul.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Snapping the losing streak was good news from the Longhorns, but they still haven't beaten a team other than Kansas State since Jan. 9.

Kansas State: The Wildcats can be encouraged that they stayed in the game until the final buzzer. It was their first conference game since Jan. 2 they didn't lose by double digits.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Kansas State: At No. 23 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

