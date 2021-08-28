Jones has 16 points and 15 rebounds, Sun win 8th in a row Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 9:45 p.m.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eight straight game and 20th of the season, beating the Los Angeles Sparks 76-61 on Saturday night.
The Sun have won 13 of 14 games at Mohegan Sun Arena.