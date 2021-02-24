Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 18 points, Jae’Lyn Withers had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Louisville beat Notre Dame 69-57 on Tuesday night.

Louisville (12-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) was playing at home for the first time since Feb. 1, and did so without second-leading scorer David Johnson, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, due to an unspecified illness.

The Cardinals won their sixth straight in the series — with Notre Dame’s last win coming during the 2016-17 season.

Notre Dame had a chance to get within single digits with 2:36 left, but Prentiss Hubb missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Jones sank a free-throw line jumper at the other end for a 67-55 lead. Quinn Slazinski made a putback on Louisville’s next possession to seal it.

Samuell Williamson also scored 12 points with eight rebounds for Louisville. Dre Davis added 11 points and Slazinski had 10. Malik Williams made his first start of the season, in just his second game due to a foot injury, and had six points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Juwan Durham led Notre Dame (9-12, 6-9) with 18 points, and Hubb added 14 points with six assists. Nate Laszewski, leading the Irish with 15 points per game, did not score in the first half and finished with just two points on 0-of-8 shooting. Laszewski limped off the court at halftime after a hard fall, but started the second half.

Louisville is scheduled to play at Duke on Saturday, followed by games against Virginia and Virginia Tech next week to close the regular season. Notre Dame plays at Boston College on Saturday.

