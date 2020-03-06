Johnson's buzzer-beater lifts Alabama A&M past Grambling St.

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Garrett Hicks had a season-high 23 points, Jalen Johnson scored on a buzzer-beater and Alabama A&M beat Grambling State 58-57 on Thursday night.

Kelton Edwards' 3-pointer gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 14 seconds left. Cameron Alford missed a 3-point shot for Alabama A&M but Johnson scored on a putback to end it.

Hicks shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. EJ Williams added nine points and 10 rebounds for Alabama A&M (8-20, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Alford, the Bulldogs' leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 8).

Ivy Smith Jr. had 16 points and six assists for the Tigers (16-14, 10-7). Cameron Christon added 10 points. Edwards finished with eight points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Grambling State defeated Alabama A&M 70-60 on Jan. 4. Alabama A&M finishes out the regular season against Jackson State at home on Saturday. Grambling State finishes out the regular season against Alabama State on the road on Saturday.

