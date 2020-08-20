Johnson hits 6 3s, sets rookie record in Mystics' win

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Stella Johnson set a Washington rookie record with six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 23 points, and the Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 98-91 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Johnson, who was making her first career start, was 6 of 9 from 3-point range, breaking Keri Chaconas's rookie record of five for Washington in 1998. Johnson was one 3-pointer off the WNBA rookie record and two points shy of tying the Washington rookie record, set by Nikki McCray in 1998.

Ariel Atkins added 13 points, Emma Meesseman had 12 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Mitchell also scored 12 points for Washington (4-7).

Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10). Laney was 14 of 24 from the field for 35 points and Williams made 13 of 22 for 30 points as the Dream shot 55.7%. They are the second Dream duo to score 30 points in a game, joining Iziane Castro Marques and Angel McCoughtry on July 7, 2010.

Atlanta has lost nine straight games.