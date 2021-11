BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jamal Johnson scored a season-high 15 points — hitting five 3-pointers — to lead five UAB players in double figures as the Blazers rolled past Alabama A&M 86-41 on Sunday.

Quan Jackson added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Blazers (4-1), who rebounded from a 66-63 loss at South Carolina. The Blazers scored 56 points after halftime.