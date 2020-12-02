Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

FILE - In a Monday, March 2, 2020 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Longtime infielder Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross are opting out of playing the 2020 season as Major League Baseball tries to get back amid the COVID-19 pandemic. General manager Mike Rizzo says the team is 100% supportive of Zimmerman and Ross deciding not to play. less FILE - In a Monday, March 2, 2020 file photo, Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in West Palm Beach, Fla. ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Joe Ross, Nationals agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals agreed to a $1.5 million contract Tuesday, one day before the deadline for teams to offers deals to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

The 27-year-old right-hander, who had been eligible for salary arbitration, was 4-4 with a 5.48 ERA in nine starts and 18 relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened season, striking out 57 and walking 33 in 64 innings. He had a $1.5 million salary, which became $555,556 in prorated pay.

Ross is 21-19 with a 4.29 ERA in 57 starts and 21 relief appearances over five big league seasons, all with the Nationals. He was a member of Washington's 2019 championship team, taking the loss in Game 5 of the World Series against Houston.

___

