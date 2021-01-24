Jets score 4 in third period, beat Senators 6-3

Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) gets pushed over the back of Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg (1) by Chris Tierney (71) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Andrew Copp scored twice, and Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 Saturday night.

Kye Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored to help the Jets beat the Senators for the third straight time. Blake Wheeler had three assists and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 18 saves.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Paul scored for Ottawa. Marcus Hogberg had 32 saves.

The Jets trailed 3-2 after two periods before scoring four times in the third to get the win.

Copp tied it at 2:24 as he redirected a pass from Stastny towards the goal. The puck hit the post, but Copp knocked in the rebound..

The Jets took the lead for good on a power-play goal from Stastny with 4:15 left. Prior to the goal, Senators forward Derek Stepan lifted the puck out of play and was called for a delay of game penalty. Stastny took advantage with his first goal of the season.

Copp got his second of the night 1:10 later as he whacked at the puck several times in front of Hogberg, eventually putting it past the goalie.

Stepan appeared to pull Ottawa back within one, but the goal was reviewed and waved off for offside.

Scheifele’s empty-netter with 2:09 left sealed the win.

Ehlers opened the scoring with 5:57 left to play in the first period with a power-play goal. Ehlers quickly fired a shot past Hogberg after receiving a pass from defenseman Neil Pionk.

The Senators took the lead with a three-goal second period. Dadonov tied it at 4:04 with his first since joining Ottawa.

Connor regained the lead for Winnipeg with his fourth of the season at 8:18.

Tkachuk tied it 2-2 with 8:46 to go in the middle period as he got a backhand pass from Austin Watson with a Winnipeg player on him, spun around and beat Hellebuyck between his legs.

Paul gave the Senators their first lead of the game with 5:37 eft in the period as he fired a shot into the top right corner for his second goal of the season.

TRADE

Earlier in the day, the Jets acquired center Pierre-Luc Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Patrik Laine and center Jack Roslovic.

MILESTONE

Wheeler’s assist on Connor’s second-period goal was the 500th of his career.

UP NEXT

Senators: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.