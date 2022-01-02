Jets return from layoff, defeat Vegas 5-4 in overtime W.G. RAMIREZ, Associated Press Jan. 2, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets held off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 Sunday in their return from a two-week hiatus.
Mattias Janmark scored twice for Vegas in the third period, including a tying goal with 8.1 seconds left, but Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-1-1 career against the Golden Knights by stopping 42 shots.