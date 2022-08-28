Jets' Flacco, starting O struggle; Giants' Taylor injured DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Aug. 28, 2022 Updated: Aug. 28, 2022 4:34 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Flacco threw a pick-6 and the New York Jets' starting offense mostly struggled while playing into the second quarter against mainly Giants defensive backups in a 31-27 victory Sunday.
Flacco, likely to open the regular season at quarterback for the injured Zach Wilson, made his preseason debut and finished 7 of 12 for 76 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown by Austin Calitro in his four series.
DENNIS WASZAK Jr.