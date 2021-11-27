Jenkins' late TD lifts LSU past No. 14 Texas A&M, 27-24 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Nov. 27, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson hit Jaray Jenkins with a 28-yard scoring pass down the right sideline with 20 seconds left, and LSU knocked off No. 14 Texas A&M 27-24 on Saturday night to give coach Ed Orgeron a triumphant send-off in his final game in Tiger Stadium.
LSU had lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and looked to be on the brink its first losing season since 1999 when Johnson, who'd been sacked six times in the second half, came alive on fourth-and-6 from the LSU 19.