Jazz guard Mike Conley leaves bubble for birth of son

Utah Jazz' Mike Conley (10) celebrates a three-point basket with teammate Royce O'Neale (23) against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP) less Utah Jazz' Mike Conley (10) celebrates a three-point basket with teammate Royce O'Neale (23) against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena ... more Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP Photo: Kevin C. Cox, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jazz guard Mike Conley leaves bubble for birth of son 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Utah Jazz said guard Mike Conley left Walt Disney World on Sunday to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son.

The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday. Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return, though the length won't be determined until then.

It's a blow to a Jazz team already missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May. Denver and Utah are also scheduled to play Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The 32-year-old Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah. He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis on July 6, 2019.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports