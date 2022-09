MIAMI (AP) — Grayson James came on to throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns then added another in overtime plus a 2-point conversion to give FIU a 38-37 win over Bryant on Thursday night.

After Bryant scored on the first possession of overtime on Zevi Eckhaus' pass to Anthony Frederick, James connected with Tyrese Chambers on a 5-yard score. New FIU coach Mike MacIntyre decided to go for two and James found EJ Wilson Jr. for the win.