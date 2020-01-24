Jacksonville survives late 3, beats Lipscomb 89-85 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — David Bell grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and made key free throws late to help Jacksonville beat Lipscomb 89-85 in overtime on Thursday night.

Bell's two free throws with 4 seconds left in regulation stretched the Sharks' lead to 75-72. Following a Lipscomb (7-13, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference) timeout, Michael Buckland dribbled to the top of the arc and heaved a 3-point shot that hit the front of the rim, the backboard and then into the net at the buzzer to force overtime.

Jacksonville (9-12, 2-4) opened the extra period on a 7-0 spurt capped by Bell's jumper. Buckland hit another 3 to pull the Bisons to 87-85 with 3 seconds to play before Bell made two free throws to seal it.

Mo Arnold scored 18 points to lead six in double figures for the Sharks. Bell finished with 10 points.

Buckland made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for Lipscomb. Ahsan Asadullah added 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Jacksonville plays at Kennesaw State on Saturday. Lipscomb hosts North Florida on Saturday.

___

