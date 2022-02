TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Marreon Jackson came off the bench to score 15 points and Arizona State breezed to a 73-53 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Jackson sank 5 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12 Conference). Jay Heath added 13 points, while Jalen Graham scored 12. Kimani Lawrence pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds. DJ Horne scored 10.