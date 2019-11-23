Jackson outduels Grogan as UTSA tops Wiley 90-68

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 31 points to out-duel Taylan Grogan and carry UTSA to a 90-68 win over Wiley on Friday night. Grogan led the Wildcats with 30 points.

Keaton Wallace had 14 points for UTSA (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Atem Bior added 11 points.

A layup by Grogan drew NAIA-member Wiley within a point, 47-46, with 13:41 remaining in the second half but UTSA scored the next seven points. Later in the half, Wiley was within 59-52 with 7:36 to go before the Roadrunners went on a 22-7 run to put the game in hand.

Travious Grubbs had 13 points for the Wildcats. Devin Ellis added 12 points.

UTSA matches up against Prairie View at home next Saturday.

