Jackson leads Tulsa over Texas-Arlington 79-64
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darien Jackson registered 10 points and nine rebounds as Tulsa beat Texas-Arlington 79-64 on Friday.
Elijah Joiner had 14 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (1-2). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.
Sam Griffin had 13 points and David Azore added 11 points for the Mavericks (1-4).
