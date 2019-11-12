Jackson, Grizzlies spoil Parker's night, beat Spurs 113-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr.'s inconsistency has mirrored that of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jackson put together his best all-around performance Monday night and it resulted in Memphis' most satisfying victory and first road win.

Jackson had 24 points and the Grizzlies put a damper on Tony Parker's jersey retirement by beating the San Antonio Spurs 113-109 Monday night.

After averaging 44 points and committing 14 fouls in his previous four games, Jackson had six rebounds, five assists, one block and just two personal fouls in 38 minutes against the Spurs.

"He's getting comfortable, his confidence is back," Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant said. "He's just playing with that bop, not thinking too much. We're going to tell him to just hoop."

Jackson was involved in two pivotal plays with the Grizzlies up 111-109 in the final minute. His 3-pointer with 25.5 seconds was overturned when replays determined the Grizzlies forward was out of bounds. Jackson then blocked DeMar DeRozan's ensuing drive to maintain Memphis' two-point advantage.

Memphis won a coach's challenge that overturned a foul that would have put DeRozan on the line with San Antonio trailing 113-109.

Dillon Brooks had 21 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis, which had lost two straight and five of six.

"I'm proud of them," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "We've tried to address the last couple of days that's not our standard. How we've got to compete the right way, play together the right way and this is what we're capable of."

San Antonio needed a fevered comeback to overcome another sluggish performance on the heels of a 135-115 loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

It was a strange performance given the circumstances.

Parker's uniform was lifted to the rafters alongside fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili following the game. That group led San Antonio to four of its five championships and have the most wins (541) of any trio in league history.

That success seems like a distant memory as the Spurs (5-5) suffered their second straight loss and fourth defeat in five games.

The sold-out crowd came in buzzing, but the Spurs didn't give them much to cheer for. San Antonio shot 33 percent in falling behind 35-22 in the first quarter.

"We've got to show some type of urgency, understanding," DeRozan said. "We can't wait until late in the game to try to make something happen, try to make a defensive play. We've got to be consistent from the beginning of the game."

LaMarcus Aldridge had 19 points, Rudy Gay added 18 and DeRozan had 12 for San Antonio.

Memphis took advantage, attacking the basket continually in building a 16-point lead in the first half behind 22 points in the paint and 51% shooting.

WELCOME HOME

The Spurs welcomed back former players Ginobili, Boris Diaw, Michael Finley, Ian Mahinmi and former assistants Mike Budenholzer, Ime Udoka and James Borrego for Parker's jersey retirement along with Parker's former France National Team members Nicolas Batum and Ronny Turiaf.

A few bats crashed the party, buzzing the court minutes prior to and during Parker's retirement ceremony. Two stadium workers attempted to corral them with nets but the crowd chanted, "Manu" in hopes Ginobili would repeat his 2017 performance when he swatted one down. Ginobili rolled up his sleeves and feigned getting up but instead laughed and remained seated as the bats flew up to the rafters.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Former Spurs forward Kyle Anderson had three points, three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench. ... Memphis is 39-8 against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Spurs: Derrick White continued to ride a stationary bike to stay loose when he wasn't in the game. White is still feeling the effects of hard fall on his backside against the Lakers on Nov. 3. ... In addition to their Big Three, the Spurs have retired the jerseys of James Silas, George Gervin, Johnny Moore, David Robinson, Sean Elliott, Avery Johnson and Bruce Bowen.

UP NEXT

Grizzles: At Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At Minnesota on Wednesday night.

