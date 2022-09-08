Jabeur beats shaky Garcia at US Open to reach 2nd Slam final HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 8, 2022 Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 9:10 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur reached a second consecutive Grand Slam title match without needing to produce her best tennis Thursday night, taking full advantage of a shaky showing by Caroline Garcia to win their U.S. Open semifinal 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 5-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now will be the first African woman to participate in a final at the U.S. Open in the professional era, which dates to 1968.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH