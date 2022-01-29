Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 10:36 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.