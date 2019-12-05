JV team has new coach

BALDWIN - Baldwin has a new boys JV coach with Zach Engelhardt and starts his season at home against Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.

There's 10 players on the roster with some freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

They've basically had some previous basketball experience, Engelhardt noted.

"They had a scrimmage Friday against Walkerville and looked pretty good," Engelhardt said. "We'll be physical and quick. We'll be doing a lot of running."

The Panthers also have a home scrimmage on Thursday.

Engelhardt was also Baldwin's interim baseball coach last spring.