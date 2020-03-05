JV boys fall to Brethren

Logan Pontz (35) and the Baldwin JVs have one game remaining. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's boys junior varsity basketball team fell to Brethren 56-54 in a home game on Feb. 27.

"We started out flat in the first half," Baldwin coach Zach Englehart said. "The second half, we started coming back but we just ran out of time."

Baldwin fell to 15-4 with the loss to Brethren.

Karlito McKinney had 19 points while Nazier Brown and Jesse Pancio had nine apiece.

Baldwin is home on Thursday for a home game with Bear Lake to end the regular season.

Other JV players have included Mason Pieske, Derek Mock, Jalik Hawkins, Charles Montgomery, Logan Pontz, Jacob Cutler, Anthony Austin and Adam McClure.