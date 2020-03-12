JV boys end strong season

McKinney McKinney Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close JV boys end strong season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's junior varsity basketball team won its last game of the season on Thursday t home 61-22.

Anthony Austin had 20 points for Baldwin while Nazier Brown had 13 and Karlito McKinney had nine.

"It was a good game," Baldwin coach Zach Engelhart said. "The boys locked down and they did it."

The final record was 15-4 for Baldwin.

McKinney was the leading scorer for the JVs at 15 points a game. He, Austin and Jesse Pancio were moved up for the district tournament this week.

Derek Mock was moved up to varsity earlier in the season.