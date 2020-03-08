Ivy Smith Jr. sparks Grambling St. past Alabama State, 70-58

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ivy Smith Jr. had 16 points as Grambling State beat Alabama State 70-58 on Saturday.

Terreon Randolph added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who held the Hornets to 29.5 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Grambling State opponent.

Prince Moss had 11 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (17-14, 11-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Christon added 10 points.

Tobi Ewuosho had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (8-23, 7-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Leon Daniels added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Grambling State defeated Alabama State 68-63 on Jan. 6.

Grambling State finished the regular season tied with Alcorn State and Jackson State, all at 11-7. With the SWAC tiebreaking formula, the Tigers advance to the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com