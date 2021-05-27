Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 2:42 a.m.
New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y.
New York Islanders' Brock Nelson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) skates past them during the second period of Game 6
New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) takes a shot on goal during the second period of Game 6
New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second period of Game 6
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese (12) watches as New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of Game 6
New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of Game 6
The Pittsburgh Penguins shake hands with the New York Islanders after Game 6. The Islanders won 5-3.
The New York Islanders celebrate after Game 6. The Islanders won 5-3.
12 of12
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — For the second time in three years, the New York Islanders did a masterful job shutting down Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, got some timely goals and are now headed to the second round of the playoffs.
Brock Nelson scored twice in New York’s three-goal second period and the Islanders rallied to beat Pittsburgh 5-3 in Game 6 on Wednesday night, setting up a matchup with Boston in the next round.