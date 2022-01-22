Irish make 15 3-pointers, beat Louisville 82-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Blake Wesley scored 22 points and Notre Dame sank 15 3-pointers in taking an 82-70 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish had a total of 15 on 23 attempts for 65%. They shot 67% overall against the Atlantic Coast Conference's top field-goal percentage defense (40.1).

Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. added 13 points apiece, Prentiss Hubb 12 and Trey Wertz had nine to eclipse 1,000 for his career. The Irish (12-6, 5-2) have won eight of their last 10 games and snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cardinals (11-8, 5-4).

Louisville's Jarrod West made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 14 points but all came in the first half. Malik Williams added 11 points. The Cardinals shot 47% overall and 48% on 3-pointers (10 of 21).

Dre Davis returned to start for Louisville after missing the Cardinals’ previous game against Boston College with a right ankle injury. He scored seven points.

Trailing by three, Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan hit a 3-pointer to tie, Wesley followed with two more from the arc and the Fighting Irish were on their way to a 20-3 run and a 14-point lead with 4:20 remaining.

Atkinson scored the first five points of the second half in a 10-2 run as the Fighting Irish erased a seven-point halftime deficit and took a brief lead. That was the first of nine lead chances in the half before Notre Dame went on its pivotal run.

The Cardinals led 45-38 at halftime when they made 9 of 13 3-point attempts to 7 of 9 for Notre Dame.

At halftime, Louisville retired Russ Smith's No. 2 jersey. He is the Cardinals' fifth-leading scorer with 1,908 points and steals leader with 257, playing from 2010-2014. He is the fifth Cardinal to have his number retired.

Louisville is at Virginia on Monday. Notre Dame is host to North Carolina State on Wednesday.

