NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots and Iona beat Siena 74-57 on Tuesday night.

Elijah Joiner had 13 points for Iona (17-3, 9-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Ryan Myers scored 13 and Tyson Jolly had 12 points and three blocks.