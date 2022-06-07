Inoue stops Donaire in 2nd rd, unifies 3 bantamweight belts June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 9:40 a.m.
1 of14 Japan's Naoya Inoue holds his champion belts after WBA/WBC/IBF bantamweight title unification boxing match with Philippines' Nonito Donaire in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Japan's Naoya Inoue hits Philippines' Nonito Donaire in their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Philippines' Nonito Donaire is knocked down by Japan's Naoya Inoue in their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
10 of14 Japan's Naoya Inoue and Philippines' Nonito Donaire greet each other after their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Japan's Naoya Inoue celebrates after defeating Philippines' Nonito Donaire in the bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC and IBF in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Naoya Inoue stopped Nonito Donaire midway through the second round Tuesday night, emphatically winning their rematch and unifying three bantamweight world titles.
Inoue (23-0, 20 KOs) wasted no time in his second meeting with Donaire, knocking down the veteran champion at the end of the first round and again midway through the second. Inoue's relentless pressure and power ended the fight at 1:24 in Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo.