Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Dec. 21, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-97 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Josh Hart scored 20 points and Willy Hernangomez added 13 for the Pelicans, who shot 52.5% while winning for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start — all while awaiting the return of 2021 All-Star forward Zion Williamsons from an offseason foot injury.