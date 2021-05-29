Indy fans, start your party! Fans flock to IMS for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Wagle held a Jack and Coke — “I already had a couple of beers" — close to his bare chest, just another shirtless fan sporting American flag overalls getting ready for the return of the party at the Indianapolis 500.
Wagle is from Terre Haute, an hour’s drive west of Indianapolis, and said he has been to more than 10 Indy 500s. Like so many others, he came to the race as a kid with his dad and has since camped out in the sprawling infield of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and partied in the rowdy Snake Pit for the race.