CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starter Mike Clevinger will be quarantined and undergo testing after violating COVID-19 protocols during the team's weekend trip to Chicago, the second Cleveland pitcher in two days to be disciplined for breaking team rules.

The team said Monday that Clevinger will not make his scheduled start Tuesday at home against the Cubs. On Sunday, Indians right-hander Zach Plesac was sent home from Chicago in a rental car after he went out with friends following his start on Saturday, a violation of the team's code of conduct.

The Indians had Plesac drive home so he wouldn't be around his teammates in case he had contracted the coronavirus. Clevinger flew home with the team.

The club is being strict with player behavior in light of the virus outbreaks that have forced the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins to have games postponed.

It's not known if Clevinger and Plesac will face additional penalties from the Indians.

Adam Plutko will start in place of Clevinger, a hard-throwing right-hander who is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA.

