Illinois 47, Northwestern 14

Northwestern 0 7 0 7 14
Illinois 14 23 3 7 47
First Quarter

ILL_Barker 8 run (McCourt kick), 8:26.

ILL_I.Williams 39 pass from Peters (McCourt kick), 6:08.

Second Quarter

ILL_C.Brown 1 run (McCourt kick), 12:50.

ILL_I.Williams 21 run (McCourt kick), 11:22.

NW_Hilinski 1 run (Kuhbander kick), 6:58.

ILL_FG McCourt 28, 4:07.

ILL_FG McCourt 36, 1:44.

ILL_FG McCourt 25, :00.

Third Quarter

ILL_FG McCourt 49, 8:15.

Fourth Quarter

ILL_McCray 6 run (McCourt kick), 7:59.

NW_Hull 1 run (Olsen kick), :24.

___

NW ILL
First downs 14 19
Total Net Yards 241 459
Rushes-yards 48-118 38-217
Passing 123 242
Punt Returns 1-8 3-68
Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-3 1-19
Comp-Att-Int 12-25-1 14-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-29 1-6
Punts 8-37.0 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-50
Time of Possession 33:31 26:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Northwestern, Hull 32-101, Clair 5-24, Robinson 1-13, Hilinski 8-(minus 9), Marty 2-(minus 11). Illinois, C.Brown 14-112, McCray 12-42, Peters 6-26, Williams 1-21, Barker 2-15, Love 2-8, (Team) 1-(minus 7).

PASSING_Northwestern, Hilinski 12-23-1-123, Marty 0-2-0-0. Illinois, Peters 14-23-1-242.

RECEIVING_Northwestern, Washington 6-74, Hull 2-15, Mangieri 1-18, Gill 1-14, Robinson 1-3, Clair 1-(minus 1). Illinois, Williams 7-113, Barker 3-35, C.Washington 2-68, Marchese 1-15, P.Bryant 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

