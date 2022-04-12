Hurricanes score 3 goals in 3rd to upend Rangers 4-2 ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press April 12, 2022 Updated: April 12, 2022 10:15 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) goes for a loose puck during first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) controls the puck against Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of a NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) goes for a loose puck during first period of NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière (13) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) dives to stop an attempt by New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) on the goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole (28) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division.
Chris Kreider scored late for his 50th goal of the season, but Carolina moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. Kreider became the fourth player in Rangers history to reach the milestone.